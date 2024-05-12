Open Menu

District Admin Peshawar Cracks Down On Traffic Jams, Illegal Transport

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2024 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) District administration officials in Peshawar have launched a crackdown to control traffic jams and illegal transport on various routes.

The operation aims to remove encroachments, such as mid-shift vegetable and fruit shops set up on Chingchi Loaders, which have been causing constant road congestion.

Officials reported that over 226 vehicles, including illegal rickshaws, wagons, and buses, have been taken into custody. Actions have been taken on major routes like GT Road, Ring Road, Charsadda Road, and Kohat Road, with a particular focus on vehicles without permits or legal documentation.

Despite these efforts, citizens have raised concerns about the presence of mid-shift shops on numerous roads, contributing to daily traffic congestion. The residents have urged authorities to address the issue of encroachments caused by these mid-shift shops.

