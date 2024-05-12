Avoid Consuming Fats, Warn Experts
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Health expert on Sunday stressed public awareness for early detection and for adopting a healthy lifestyle to control cardiac diseases as fats, samosas, poor sleep patterns and unhealthy food habits are mostly responsible for the increasing heart diseases among generations.
A senior Cardiologist, Major General (R) Azhar Mehmood Kiyani talking to a ptv news channel advised the public that heart diseases can be eliminated by simple lifestyle modifications, adding that early screening is very important in stopping the disease from progressing and with early detection we can easily beat heart diseases.
Dr Kiyani said there is a dire need to take cardiac diseases seriously and work on their prevention, adding that diabetes, hypertension, smoking, and inactive lifestyle were major reasons for heart attacks.
He further said avoiding the consumption of fats, chewing tobacco, and cigarettes (Paan and Gutkha) are the main factors of heart disease in younger age in Pakistan.
He said that high blood pressure (hypertension) is not just a concern for the elderly but for the youth population which was increasingly falling victim to this silent threat.
He said people should adopt a healthy lifestyle as well as take exercise to protect themselves from cardiac diseases.
Youngsters should practice such as meditation, yoga, and mindfulness can be powerful tools in mitigating stress and promoting overall well-being and breakfast is mandatory for everyone.
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District admin Peshawar cracks down on traffic jams, illegal transport11 minutes ago
-
RMS DHA grand opening celebrated21 minutes ago
-
CM honors Gaza, Kashmir mothers on Mother's Day31 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 79,418 power pilferers in 233 days31 minutes ago
-
Beyond theology: Seminaries should embrace practical skills for holistic students development31 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan chairs review meeting on Pak-Afghan Border Situation31 minutes ago
-
CPWB chairperson pays tribute to mothers41 minutes ago
-
DC promises to resolve issues of special education centres41 minutes ago
-
Rs1m fine imposed on units for polluting environment51 minutes ago
-
Dacoit injured during police encounter1 hour ago
-
IIOJK mothers awaiting detained, disappeared sons2 hours ago
-
Khurrum Mushtaq elected new Chairman MEPCO BoD2 hours ago