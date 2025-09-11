Business community shoulder to shoulder with DHA in dengue eradication

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The city's business community has expressed its commitment to support the health department in the anti-dengue campaign.

A high-level delegation from the Restaurants, Caterers, Sweets, and Bakers Association on Thursday, led by Patron-in-Chief Chaudhry Muhammad Naeem, called on CEO Health Rawalpindi, Dr Ehsan Ghani, at his office. The delegation congratulated Dr Ehsan Ghani on assuming his position as CEO of Health and Population.

During the meeting, President of the association, Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry, expressed the association's resolve to fully cooperate with the Health Department to address the current severe dengue situation and take all possible measures to eradicate it.

He informed that dengue prevention banners have been displayed at all food points across the city to raise public awareness, and pamphlets on preventive measures are being distributed among citizens.

Additionally, the association has issued special instructions to all its members, including restaurants, bakeries, and caterers, to make their business premises dengue-safe. These measures include ensuring no water accumulates under kitchen sinks, in refrigerator trays, or in outdoor AC units. Instructions have also been given to change water in indoor and outdoor pots and decorative items every two days.

It was emphasized to immediately dispose of empty containers and tires on rooftops, parking areas, and other open spaces to prevent rainwater accumulation. Furthermore, all business establishments have been directed to store waste, especially wet waste, in covered bins and ensure daily cleaning. To prevent mosquito entry, all doors, windows, and ventilators must have intact screens, with repairs as needed. Staff are being specially trained to identify and eliminate potential dengue breeding sites during daily cleaning.

Dr Ehsan Ghani highly appreciated the proactive and responsible steps taken by the Restaurants Association.

“The business community’s active support is crucial for the success of the anti-dengue campaign", he said.

He urged all business owners to fully cooperate with the Health Department’s dengue surveillance and inspection teams to ensure no potential breeding sites are overlooked. Dr. Ehsan Ghani expressed his resolve to continue and strengthen this robust partnership with the business community for a healthier future, enabling a collective response to public health challenges.

The delegation also included the association's Chairman Mumtaz Ahmed, Information Secretary Tariq Khan, Senior Vice Presidents Huzifa Ansar and Humayun Puri, Naveed Abbasi, and Imran Elahi.