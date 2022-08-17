UrduPoint.com

Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Urs Celebrations To Commence From Sept 3

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2022 | 09:06 PM

The 3-days celebrations of the 783rd Urs of Sheikh-ul-Islam Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani will be started from September- 3

The arrangements have been started by the district administration in this regard.

A meeting of district departments led by Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo was held in which the arrangements were reviewed.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo said that arrangements will be made in colleges and schools for the accommodation of devotees coming from Pakistan, especially Sindh province during Urs. While the traffic and security arrangements will also be made foolproof.

He further said that ideal arrangements for cleanliness, parking and electricity will also be ensured in the temporary residences.

He directed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to improve drainage arrangements at Fort Qasim Bagh surroundings while Railway department arranged to run a special train.

