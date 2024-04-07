HBK-PPC Ramazan Sports Gala-2024 concluded with sweet memories

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) HBK Hypermarket-Peshawar Press Club Ramazan Sports Gala concluded with a lot of sweet memories wherein 200 working journalists from print and electronic media actively took part in six different Games.

Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali was the chief guest on the occasion.

More than 200 athletes participated in six different events in the Ramazan Gala-2024. The event continued for two-week in the premises of Peshawar Press Club.

The winners and runners of the event were awarded with cash prizes and trophies, while cash prizes and kits were provided to encourage all the players who participated in the event. Just like the last year, Secretary of the Club Irfan Musazai and Ali Shaikh clinched the trophy of the badminton event, Nader Khawaja in Table Tennis, Shahzad Ahmed in Carrom Board, Irshad Maidani in Ludo and Kamran Ali in Snooker.

Similarly in the senior category of Badminton, Shahabuddin and Faridullah achieved success, the team of reporters was declared the winner in the tug-of-war event.

Owners Mohib Afridi of HBK, Naeem Afridi, Jalil Jan of JUI, President Peshawar Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik, Former President M Riaz, Senior Journalists Faridullah, Gohar Ali, Shahabuddin, Kashifuddin, Mahmood Jan Babar, Zulfiqar Chitrali, former President Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ijaz Ahmad Khan Daudzai, Secretary General Shahid Khan Afridi, General Secretary of Khyber Union of Journalists Imran Yousafzai and Chairman Sports Committee Abid Khan were present along with large number of members of the Peshawar Press Club.

Addressing the ceremony, Peshawar Mayor Zabir Ali congratulated the successful organization of the Sports Gala-2024. He said that the extraordinary interest of the journalist community in sports events is commendable as it has become very difficult to find time for sports in this modern age.

He said that due to lack of sports and physical activities mental and physical diseases are increasing. The competitions help in mental and physical development and sports activities are very necessary and useful for the journalist community who perform their duties all day in a difficult environment, he added.

He also announced the provision of sports facilities and an annual budget of five million rupees for the press club renovation after Eid.

The Badminton final was played between Irfan Musazai, Ali Sheikh and Zafar Iqbal and Shehzada Fahad in which the team of Irfan and Ali Sheikh claimed the title.

In the carrom board, Shahzad Ahmed won by defeating Shehzada Fahad, in the tug-of-war final, the team of reporters led by Hasan Ali defeated the team of cameramen while, in Ludo, Irshad Maidani defeated Nadir Khawaja. In the snooker final, Kamran Ali was declared the winner after defeating Faizan Qazalbash.

At the end of the ceremony, President Peshawar Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik and General Secretary Irfan Musazai thanked the guests and participants and presented them with sports gala kits and Shield.

