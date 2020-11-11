HBWWF, Sindh Labour, Human Resource depts sign MoU to start registration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ):Home Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) and the Labour and Human Resource Departments of the Sindh government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to register home-based workers in the province.

According to the HBWWF general secretary Zehra Khan, the registration drive will enable the home-based workers to avail the social security benefits, marriage and death grants as well as the right to unionize for collective bargaining, according to a communiqu here.

To remark this day as one of the biggest milestone in the movement for the rights of the working class, a ceremony was held at a local hotel in which government representatives, labour and human rights activists and home-based workers were present.

Dr Zahid Hussain, additional secretary, said that the government will ensure that the home-based workers get their due rights.

He said that they were pondering on the use of technology for the registration of the home-based workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Farhat Parveen, the executive director of the National Organization for Working Communities, congratulated for untiring efforts to make this happen.

Nasir Mansoor, the general secretary of the National Trade Union Federation, said that Sindh has made a distinction for itself in the whole of South Asia by becoming the province which has provided legal cover to workers in fisheries, agriculture and home-based sectors. He said that a lot of subjective work has already been done and now the implementation should be ensured.