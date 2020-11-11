UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HBWWF, Sindh Labour, Human Resource Depts Sign MoU To Start Registration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 10:00 PM

HBWWF, Sindh Labour, Human Resource depts sign MoU to start registration

Home Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) and the Labour and Human Resource Departments of the Sindh government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to register home-based workers in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ):Home Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) and the Labour and Human Resource Departments of the Sindh government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to register home-based workers in the province.

According to the HBWWF general secretary Zehra Khan, the registration drive will enable the home-based workers to avail the social security benefits, marriage and death grants as well as the right to unionize for collective bargaining, according to a communiqu here.

To remark this day as one of the biggest milestone in the movement for the rights of the working class, a ceremony was held at a local hotel in which government representatives, labour and human rights activists and home-based workers were present.

Dr Zahid Hussain, additional secretary, said that the government will ensure that the home-based workers get their due rights.

He said that they were pondering on the use of technology for the registration of the home-based workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Farhat Parveen, the executive director of the National Organization for Working Communities, congratulated for untiring efforts to make this happen.

Nasir Mansoor, the general secretary of the National Trade Union Federation, said that Sindh has made a distinction for itself in the whole of South Asia by becoming the province which has provided legal cover to workers in fisheries, agriculture and home-based sectors. He said that a lot of subjective work has already been done and now the implementation should be ensured.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Agriculture Hotel Marriage Women Government Asia Labour

Recent Stories

KF Chairman, Vice Prime Minister of Chechen Republ ..

36 minutes ago

Russia Expected to Harvest 127.5Mln Tonnes of Grai ..

35 minutes ago

One-Third of Americans Unwilling to Comply With Ne ..

35 minutes ago

Protesters in Yerevan Urge Prime Minister to Resig ..

2 minutes ago

Man killed, other injured in road mishap

35 minutes ago

FBR, NADRA ink agreement for taxpayers' real-time ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.