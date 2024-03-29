HCCI delegation calls on KP Governor

A delegation of Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) led by Safdar Zaman Shah called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) A delegation of Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) led by Safdar Zaman Shah called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Friday.

The delegation informed the Governor about the problems and issues faced by the business community of Haripur.

The delegation also urged the Governor to play role for facilitating businessmen and resolve their problems.

Speaking on the occasion, Haji Ghulam Ali highlighted the significance of businessmen and traders for strengthening the country’s economy and assured cooperation with them.

He said that Federal authorities have been informed about the concerns of the business community regarding prices of electricity and gas. He said that the government desires to solve the issues of businessmen and to facilitate them.

He said that all the facilities and help would be provided to businessmen and traders.

Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali and leading businessmen of Haripur were also present on the occasion.

APP/mds/