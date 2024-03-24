HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The Mehran Workers Union of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has decided to give a chance to the authorities to pay their salaries and pensions ahead of Easter and Eid celebrations, failing which they will resort to protest.

A meeting of the union, chaired by its leader Muhammad Azam Rajput, Hussainabad here on Sunday decided that a delegation of the union would meet Director General HDA Zahid Hussain Shar to discuss the matter.

The union's leader said they would opt for protest if a satisfactory response was not received in that expected meeting.

Muhammad Aslam Abbassi, the union's General Secretary, recalled that the employees of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) owed 7 unpaid salaries and those of the HDA 5 unpaid salaries from their employers.

He pointed out that the second week of the holy month of Ramazan was going to end but the workers were still to receive their salaries and pensions.

He said an individual who was holding multiple charges of Chief Financial Officer in HDA and Director Finance in WASA had been unmanage the issue of salaries for the last 2 years.

