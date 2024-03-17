Open Menu

Health Center Inaugurated At FATA University

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Health Center inaugurated at FATA University

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Vice Chancellor of FATA University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan inaugurated the University Health Center including Psychology Clinic, Assessment and Counseling Center and Microbiology Laboratory.

He inaugurated the University Health Center including Psychology Clinic, Assessment and Counseling Center and Microbiology Laboratory. Faculty members, administrative officers and students from the Departments of Psychology and Microbiology in the University were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor said that these centers would provide various health services including mental health services to the local community at their doorstep.

Related Topics

FATA Jahanzeb Khan From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

18 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

18 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

19 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

21 hours ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

21 hours ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

21 hours ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

21 hours ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

21 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

21 hours ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan