Health Center inaugurated at FATA University

He inaugurated the University Health Center including Psychology Clinic, Assessment and Counseling Center and Microbiology Laboratory. Faculty members, administrative officers and students from the Departments of Psychology and Microbiology in the University were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor said that these centers would provide various health services including mental health services to the local community at their doorstep.