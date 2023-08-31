Health Department issues dengue alert

In the wake of a fall in temperature, the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday issued an alert for sensitive districts of the province with regard to possible spread of dengue fever

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :In the wake of a fall in temperature, the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday issued an alert for sensitive districts of the province with regard to possible spread of dengue fever.

A statistical figure said that numbers of dengue cases in Peshawar were 22 while in Mardan 13 such cases were reported, followed by Swabi with 9 cases and Chitral Lower with 7 cases.

In Bajaur the number of dengue fever cases was 6, in Kohat 4, Nowshera 3, Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber, Abbottabad, and Lower Dir each 2 cases and Battagram, Hangu, Tor Ghar, Mansehra, Lakki Marwat and Bannu each with one case.

According to a report, with regard to dengue fever, most of the cases were being reported from Peshawar and Mardan districts.

The report said that the dengue situation was being vigilantly monitored in all the districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including in the tribal districts.

The Health Department issued a letter to the district health officers of all the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take preemptive measures for the control of dengue virus in their respective jurisdictions.