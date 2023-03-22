UrduPoint.com

Health Emergency Imposed At All Hospitals In KP

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The health department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday imposed a health emergency at all government hospitals and MTIs of the province in the wake of the earthquake and emergent situation.

The health department has directed all the healthcare workers including doctors and paramedics to remain on high alert for prompt and effective responses in their respective catchment areas.

All medical superintendents and district health officers have also been advised to maintain close liaison with the concerned district administrations and all relevant stakeholders for synergy of teamwork and efficient emergency response.

