Health Minister, CM Adviser for Information laud performance of PMRU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Health, Taimour Salim Jhagra and Adviser to the Chief Minister for Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir visited Performance Management Reforms Unit (PMRU) here and lauded its performance in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

Dr, Muhammad Akif Khan briefed them about functions, duties and overall performance of the PMRU.

The performance of officials of district administration was being monitored through PMRU besides coronavirus situation in all 35 districts of KP.

The health minister said "Coronavirus has been declared pandemic worldwide and great responsibilities is on the shoulders of civil officers to provide prompt relief to people in this hour of difficulty.

The Minister said Rs 8billion were released to health department for purchase of equipment and others essential services for all government hospitals soon after reports of Coronavirus in the country.

He said all necessary equipments including preventive kits, masks and gloves were provided to all hospitals so that doctors were able to serve the patients without any difficulty.