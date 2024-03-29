- Home
Health Ministry Holds Meeting With ACASUS To Discuss Collaboration In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2024 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Under the leadership of Health Minister Qasim Ali Shah, a meeting was convened titled "Reaching the Unreached" under the auspices of the EPI (Expanded Program on Immunization) and PEI (Polio Eradication Initiative).
The briefing, organised by ACASUS, focused on collaboration efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Attending the meeting were Special Secretary Health for Polio Eradication Abdul Basit, Director General Health Services Dr. Shaukat Ali, Deputy Director Provincial Emergency Operations Center Zeeshan, along with personnel from all district Emergency Operation Centres participating online.
Minister Qasim Shah highlighted the significant responsibility that falls on parents of unvaccinated children, a consequence of insufficient awareness, which poses a risk to the entire nation.
It is imperative to avoid international sanctions due to such negligence. The Federal Government will be engaged in discussions regarding these issues, he observed.
Qasim Shah added that access to remote areas in southern districts is crucial, necessitating the resolution of every possible challenge.
Minister Shah emphasized that this is the third phase involving a special campaign for unvaccinated children, ensuring their vaccination.
Minister Health was informed that In 69 Union Councils, children under five receive 12 vaccines, including the oral polio vaccine, to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases.
In Ghura Bakhail, Bannu District, where three polio cases were reported, 30% of children still need to be vaccinated, which presents a challenge being addressed under these campaigns.
Additionally, ACASUS briefed Health Minister Qasim Ali Shah on the collaboration initiatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Besides the Health Minister, the briefing was attended by Director General Health Services Dr. Shaukat Ali, Director EPI Dr. Aarif, and Director Public Health Dr. Irshad Roghani, along with other relevant officials including Project Manager Zara Ansari, Senior Associate Tuba Hatif Farooqi, Umair Rashid, and Sophia Ahmed.
Project Manager Zara Ansari informed Health Minister Shah that ACASUS is providing support in polio eradication and immunization.
ACASUS assists in vaccine accessibility, the functionalization of EPI centers, identification of low vaccine coverage areas, and technical assistance in improving immunization in high-risk Union Councils.
Furthermore, ACASUS enhances campaign standards in polio eradication, providing essential support including vaccination of missed children during campaigns.
