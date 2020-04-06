Health staff confronting coronavirus as soldier: Ali Amin

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) ::Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur has said that healthcare staff of the country was confronting the coronavirus pandemic as frontline soldier and the government was spending huge amount for the uplift of health sector.

He expressed these views in a press conference here on Monday.

The Federal Minister said that besides establishment of state-of-the-art children hospital, establishment of well equipped neuro surgical ward, two more CT scan and MRI machines would be purchased in health units of the district.

He said that sanitized walk-through gates would be installed at the busy public places of the city and 12 ventilators had already been kept functional at the Quarantine centers in Dera Ismail Khan.

The country was heading towards the road of development due to revolutionary steps taken by the PTI led government.

While referring to PML-N and JUI-F leaderships' statements, Ali Amin said that it was need of the hour to support government and work for the welfare of government instead of point scoring to beat coronavirus.