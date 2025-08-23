Healthcare services inspected at THQ hospital Kharian

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Medical Superintendent (MS) of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kharian,Dr. Zafar Mehdi along with the Admin Officer, on Saturday visited various departments of the hospital on the directions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority Gujrat,Dr.

Syed Atta-ul-Munim.

During the inspection,MS reviewed patient facilities,staff attendance,cleanliness and availability of medicines.

He also interacted with patients and attendants to listen to their concerns.

MS directed the relevant departments to ensure provision of quality healthcare facilities without any compromise.