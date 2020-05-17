UrduPoint.com
Heavy Rain Badly Damages Standing Wheat Crops In Bajaur

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 05:40 PM

Heavy rain badly damages standing wheat crops in Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) ::Heavy rains in different parts of Bajaur have severely damaged standing crops here on Sunday.

An hour-long torrential downpour with hailstorms has severely damaged standing crops in Mamond Tehsil, Salarzai Tehsil and other Tehsils of Bajaur District while cattle have also been killed and vehicles were badly damaged in several places.

Due to the flash floods, the local farmers have to suffer a lot and were directed on the loadspeekers to keep a vigilant eyes on the steams and big nullahs. A farmer of Mamond Barkhalozai area said that all our dependence is on wheat crop and flash floods have severely damaged the standing wheat crop.

The government should come up and compensate the losses, he appealed.

He recalled that a week ago there was heavy hailstorm in different areas of Salarzai Tehsil and Mamond Tehsil and it also caused severe damage to the crop. Bajaur tribal elders Malik Shaheen of Bara Laghari, Malik Javed of Larkhlozo, Sheikh Jahanzada of Navoi and Anis Khan of Inayat Qila have demanded of the government to declare Bajaur a disaster and cooperate with the farmers to repair the damage caused by the flash floods. They said that the farmers of Bajaur are totally dependent on the wheat crop and the flash floods have severely damaged the standing wheat crop and asked the government to come for a helping hands with the farmers.

