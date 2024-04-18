Heavy Rains And Flash Floods Cause Road Closures In Chitral
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 08:28 PM
In the wake of recent heavy rains and devastating flash floods, various roads in different parts of Chitral were closed, severely disrupting all kinds of traffic on Thursday
CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) In the wake of recent heavy rains and devastating flash floods, various roads in different parts of Chitral were closed, severely disrupting all kinds of traffic on Thursday.
According to details, the incessant rainfall resulted in rivers and streams overflowing, carrying large boulders and debris from the mountains onto the roads, rendering them impassable.
As a consequence, vital routes such as Orghooch, Bakamak, Shaodok, and Denin were shut down, leaving thousands of travelers stranded and facing immense difficulties.
The closure of crucial roads has not only hampered transportation but also posed significant risks to pedestrians due to the continuous falling of rocks and debris from the mountains.
Local residents lamented the neglect of the Orghooch road, which was constructed during the British colonial era but has since received little attention.
While the closure of this road forced people to undertake arduous journeys on foot, besides with some even having to carry patients on stretchers to reach hospitals.
However, responding to the crisis, the district administration and Communication and Works Department swiftly initiated the clearance of blocked roads by deploying tractors and excavator machines, making them passable for traffic once again.
Despite these efforts, the Boni road remains closed due to heavy rockfall and landslides.
Munir Ahmad Chariyal, Chairman of the Village Council Denin, along with other local representatives, urged the government to declare Chitral a disaster-stricken area.
They demanded relief measures similar to those undertaken during previous administrations, such as loan waivers for both rural and urban populations, to alleviate their hardships.
Additionally, they called for the immediate clearing of roads obstructed by debris and the construction of protective walls along riverbanks to prevent accidents for travelers.
The recent calamity underscores the pressing need for sustained infrastructure development and disaster preparedness measures in Chitral, ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents and travelers alike.
APP/ghf/378
Recent Stories
MoHR helpline received 1,460,460 calls since its inception
Court summons witnesses in arms & liquor case against KP CM
Balochistan cabinet to be sworn in tomorrow
Former England Test batsman Raman Subba Row dies aged 92
Preparations discussed for Kohat by-elections in police meeting
Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in Stuttgart
Ukraine has 'critical need' for air defence: NATO chief
Two injured in separate incidents in Jhang
Two schoolgirls wounded in knife attack in France: officials
Indonesia evacuating thousands after volcano erupts, causing tsunami threat
World Heritage Day celebrated at Taxila Museum
JKNF clarifies Muneer Khan's political shift
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MoHR helpline received 1,460,460 calls since its inception3 minutes ago
-
Court summons witnesses in arms & liquor case against KP CM3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan cabinet to be sworn in tomorrow3 minutes ago
-
Preparations discussed for Kohat by-elections in police meeting8 minutes ago
-
Two injured in separate incidents in Jhang3 minutes ago
-
World Heritage Day celebrated at Taxila Museum3 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Tirmizi lauds Consulate's efforts to address needs of Pakistanis stranded at Dubai Airpor ..2 minutes ago
-
DC chairs PK-91 by-election meeting2 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif condemns killing of custom officials in Dera2 minutes ago
-
Teenaged boy stabbed to death2 minutes ago
-
Tobacco smoke contains chemicals that cause cancer: Cardiologist14 minutes ago
-
Tandoor owners launch protest on price reduction14 minutes ago