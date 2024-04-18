Open Menu

Heavy Rains And Flash Floods Cause Road Closures In Chitral

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 08:28 PM

In the wake of recent heavy rains and devastating flash floods, various roads in different parts of Chitral were closed, severely disrupting all kinds of traffic on Thursday

According to details, the incessant rainfall resulted in rivers and streams overflowing, carrying large boulders and debris from the mountains onto the roads, rendering them impassable.

As a consequence, vital routes such as Orghooch, Bakamak, Shaodok, and Denin were shut down, leaving thousands of travelers stranded and facing immense difficulties.

The closure of crucial roads has not only hampered transportation but also posed significant risks to pedestrians due to the continuous falling of rocks and debris from the mountains.

Local residents lamented the neglect of the Orghooch road, which was constructed during the British colonial era but has since received little attention.

While the closure of this road forced people to undertake arduous journeys on foot, besides with some even having to carry patients on stretchers to reach hospitals.

However, responding to the crisis, the district administration and Communication and Works Department swiftly initiated the clearance of blocked roads by deploying tractors and excavator machines, making them passable for traffic once again.

Despite these efforts, the Boni road remains closed due to heavy rockfall and landslides.

Munir Ahmad Chariyal, Chairman of the Village Council Denin, along with other local representatives, urged the government to declare Chitral a disaster-stricken area.

They demanded relief measures similar to those undertaken during previous administrations, such as loan waivers for both rural and urban populations, to alleviate their hardships.

Additionally, they called for the immediate clearing of roads obstructed by debris and the construction of protective walls along riverbanks to prevent accidents for travelers.

The recent calamity underscores the pressing need for sustained infrastructure development and disaster preparedness measures in Chitral, ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents and travelers alike.

