Heavy stock of arms, ammunition recovered from Bara

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The police of Bara tehsil in Khyber district acting on a tip-off has recovered heavy stock of arms and ammunition from Yousuf Talab, Sipah area the other day.

Police said a team of Bara police headed by SHO Akbar Afridi has conducted a raid near Qazi Abad School in Sipah area and recovered a big cache of arms and ammunition.

The recovered ammunition included 92 mortar shells of different sizes, 127 guns and 27 PR (75).

The ammunition was hidden by some unknown miscreants near the building of the school for subversive activity however an intelligence based action averted the anti-state bid.

Bara police after a complete search declared the area as cleared and registered an FIR against unknown miscreants.