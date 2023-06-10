UrduPoint.com

Heavy Storm, Rain Killed 25, Injured 145 In KP: PDMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2023 | 11:31 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Provisional Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Saturday reported 25 killed and 145 injured and 69 houses were partially damaged due to heavy wind, rain and storm in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak districts.

Secretary Relief Abdul Basit said that Rescue 1122 and district administrations search and rescue operations are ongoing as all the injured are being shifted to the hospital before providing medical aid on the spot.

He said that Rs 40 million has been released for Bannu district on a priority basis. He said that all of the affectees will be treated under the government policy.

