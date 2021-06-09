UrduPoint.com
HEC Approves China Study Center At KIU

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 11:22 PM

Higher Education Commission (HEC) sanctioned Rs. 10 million for China Study Center at Karakoram International University (KIU).

HEC will also provide Rs. 30 million for the three-year project, said a press release.

KIU, through this center, would enhance academic and research ties with China, including teacher-student exchange programmes, jointly conducting various trainings, conferences and workshops. It will be the first study center of its kind across Pakistan.

A meeting of the Advisory Committee of the Center was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor KIU, Prof.

Dr. Ataullah Shah.

The Vice Chancellor said the role of universities was important to work for the promotion of education and research by enhancing links with Chinese universities.

He said that in future, a separate building will be set up for the China Study Center which will be funded by the Chinese government. The Vice Chancellor thanked Dr. Tasawar Rahim Baig Director China Pak Research Center and his entire team.

