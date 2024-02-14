HEC Chairman emphasized on importance of research for national progress

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad, emphasized the pivotal role of

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad, emphasized the pivotal role of

research in PhD programs for driving national development.

Addressing the academic and administrative heads at Sindh

Agriculture University and inauguration ceremony of a smart classroom

established at Umerkot campus, Chairman HEC urged alignment of

research with national priorities and expansion into crucial sectors

like food security and agriculture.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed also emphasized that during the past 76 years,

conventional methods were employed in academia and research. Now, it

is imperative to align research topics of PhD degrees with national

development. “Research expansion is needed on various subjects

including food security, agricultural production, value chains, seed

development, and veterinary vaccines, while Institutions need to

enhance their efficiency.”

He added. Expressing concern over the sheer volume of research papers

being published, the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC)

urged a shift towards research that yields tangible national benefits.

He noted that the 262 universities across the nation are fulfilling

their responsibilities in higher education. Furthermore, the HEC

stands prepared to provide grants specifically for interdisciplinary

and applied research initiatives. Chairman HEC while visiting SAU and

Umerkot Campus appreciated the leadership of Dr Fateh Marri as Vice

Chancellor for bringing significant improvements in university and its

campuses.

He further said that Dr Marri provided leadership to HEC in a

difficult phase, for which nation is thankful to him.

SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fatah Marri stressed the pivotal role of

agricultural development in addressing economic challenges,

highlighting Sindh Agriculture University's focus on areas like seed

improvement, Animal Breeding, Value Addition, Arid and Urban

Agriculture and agricultural financing. Dr. Fatah Marri urged for a

shift in youth mindset towards market-oriented agricultural education

and self-employment opportunities and emphasized the industry-academia

collaboration to drive export-oriented trends.

Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Jan Mohammad Marri emphasized the promising

research opportunities in agriculture and medicinal plants within the

Tharparkar region. He stressed the significance of establishing a

modern scientific academic and research environment to facilitate

students' exploration of these fields.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Liaquat Medical University Jamshoro

Jamshoro Dr. Ikram uddin Ujjan, Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Sakrand Dr. Muhammad

Farooq Hassan, Regional Director HEC, Engineer Javed Memon, Chancellor

of Indus Medical University Tando Muhammad Khan Dr. Muhammad Iqbal

Memon, former Vice Chancellor Liaqat Medical University Jamshoro Dr.

Bekha Ram Devrajani, former Vice Chancellor Mehran University Jamshoro

Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili, Pro Vice Chancellor Sindh University Thatta

Campus Dr. Muhammad Rafique Memon, Mayor Umerkot Haji Khalid Siraj

Soomro, Registrar Ghulam Mahiuddin Qureshi, Director Finance Anil

Kumar, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar and Yasir Marri and the academic

and administrative sectional heads were present at the occasion.

APP/mwq