HEC Chairman Emphasized On Importance Of Research For National Progress
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2024 | 07:36 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad, emphasized the pivotal role of
research in PhD programs for driving national development.
Addressing the academic and administrative heads at Sindh
Agriculture University and inauguration ceremony of a smart classroom
established at Umerkot campus, Chairman HEC urged alignment of
research with national priorities and expansion into crucial sectors
like food security and agriculture.
Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed also emphasized that during the past 76 years,
conventional methods were employed in academia and research. Now, it
is imperative to align research topics of PhD degrees with national
development. “Research expansion is needed on various subjects
including food security, agricultural production, value chains, seed
development, and veterinary vaccines, while Institutions need to
enhance their efficiency.”
He added. Expressing concern over the sheer volume of research papers
being published, the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC)
urged a shift towards research that yields tangible national benefits.
He noted that the 262 universities across the nation are fulfilling
their responsibilities in higher education. Furthermore, the HEC
stands prepared to provide grants specifically for interdisciplinary
and applied research initiatives. Chairman HEC while visiting SAU and
Umerkot Campus appreciated the leadership of Dr Fateh Marri as Vice
Chancellor for bringing significant improvements in university and its
campuses.
He further said that Dr Marri provided leadership to HEC in a
difficult phase, for which nation is thankful to him.
SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fatah Marri stressed the pivotal role of
agricultural development in addressing economic challenges,
highlighting Sindh Agriculture University's focus on areas like seed
improvement, Animal Breeding, Value Addition, Arid and Urban
Agriculture and agricultural financing. Dr. Fatah Marri urged for a
shift in youth mindset towards market-oriented agricultural education
and self-employment opportunities and emphasized the industry-academia
collaboration to drive export-oriented trends.
Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Jan Mohammad Marri emphasized the promising
research opportunities in agriculture and medicinal plants within the
Tharparkar region. He stressed the significance of establishing a
modern scientific academic and research environment to facilitate
students' exploration of these fields.
On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Liaquat Medical University Jamshoro
Jamshoro Dr. Ikram uddin Ujjan, Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto
University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Sakrand Dr. Muhammad
Farooq Hassan, Regional Director HEC, Engineer Javed Memon, Chancellor
of Indus Medical University Tando Muhammad Khan Dr. Muhammad Iqbal
Memon, former Vice Chancellor Liaqat Medical University Jamshoro Dr.
Bekha Ram Devrajani, former Vice Chancellor Mehran University Jamshoro
Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili, Pro Vice Chancellor Sindh University Thatta
Campus Dr. Muhammad Rafique Memon, Mayor Umerkot Haji Khalid Siraj
Soomro, Registrar Ghulam Mahiuddin Qureshi, Director Finance Anil
Kumar, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar and Yasir Marri and the academic
and administrative sectional heads were present at the occasion.
APP/mwq
