HEC Chairman Stresses Research To Serve Society
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 10:24 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Chairman Higher education Commission of Pakistan Dr Mukhtar Ahmed has said that there is a need to promote research work in universities on such topics that can benefit the society.
He was addressing a seminar on ‘Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen Studies: Institutional Development and National Prospects’ organized by Punjab University Institute of Islamic Studies here on Friday.
On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Chairman National Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem, Mr Toaha Qureshi, Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Prof Dr Muhammad Hammad Lakhvi, faculty members and research scholars were present.
In his address, Dr Mukhtar said that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) changed society through his actions.
He said, "love for the Prophet (PBUH) requires that we rise above ourselves and work for the betterment of the nation."
PU VC Dr Khalid Mahmood said, "We have to do more research on every aspect of the Prophet's (PBUH) life." He said that only two universities in Pakistan are included in the world ranking of theology studies, one of which is PU. He said that PU Institute of Islamic Studies has produced eminent researchers and teachers who are serving all over the world. He said that a center of excellence is the need of the hour to promote modern research in religious studies.
Prof Dr Muhammad Hammad Lakhvi gave a briefing on the ongoing educational and research projects in IIS. He said that there are 33,000 books in our library and most of them are on the Prophet's (PBUH) biography.
