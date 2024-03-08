Open Menu

HEC Chairman Stresses Research To Serve Society

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 10:24 PM

HEC Chairman stresses research to serve society

Chairman Higher Education Commission of Pakistan Dr Mukhtar Ahmed has said that there is a need to promote research work in universities on such topics that can benefit the society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Chairman Higher education Commission of Pakistan Dr Mukhtar Ahmed has said that there is a need to promote research work in universities on such topics that can benefit the society.

He was addressing a seminar on ‘Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen Studies: Institutional Development and National Prospects’ organized by Punjab University Institute of Islamic Studies here on Friday.

On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Chairman National Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem, Mr Toaha Qureshi, Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Prof Dr Muhammad Hammad Lakhvi, faculty members and research scholars were present.

In his address, Dr Mukhtar said that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) changed society through his actions.

He said, "love for the Prophet (PBUH) requires that we rise above ourselves and work for the betterment of the nation."

PU VC Dr Khalid Mahmood said, "We have to do more research on every aspect of the Prophet's (PBUH) life." He said that only two universities in Pakistan are included in the world ranking of theology studies, one of which is PU. He said that PU Institute of Islamic Studies has produced eminent researchers and teachers who are serving all over the world. He said that a center of excellence is the need of the hour to promote modern research in religious studies.

Prof Dr Muhammad Hammad Lakhvi gave a briefing on the ongoing educational and research projects in IIS. He said that there are 33,000 books in our library and most of them are on the Prophet's (PBUH) biography.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Punjab Mukhtar Ahmed HEC All Love

Recent Stories

AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to ..

AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence

2 minutes ago
 TNF establishes first boarding school to promote n ..

TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..

2 minutes ago
 Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants M ..

Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens

2 minutes ago
 NA allows use of its Hall for elections

NA allows use of its Hall for elections

2 minutes ago
 Women strength instrumental in nurturing future le ..

Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan

2 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif o ..

Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office

6 minutes ago
Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, ..

Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, Black Sea

10 minutes ago
 District police conducts self-defense training for ..

District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students

10 minutes ago
 Anjuman Tajran leaders contribute to enhancing sur ..

Anjuman Tajran leaders contribute to enhancing surgical ward at Mirpurkhas Civil ..

10 minutes ago
 'Amendments' in rules under consideration on judge ..

'Amendments' in rules under consideration on judges appointments: CJ

10 minutes ago
 Two day training for Lead Master Trainers conclude ..

Two day training for Lead Master Trainers concludes

2 minutes ago
 PBM marks International Women's Day at WEC in Isla ..

PBM marks International Women's Day at WEC in Islamabad

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan