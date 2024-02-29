HEC, DAAD Sign MoU For Afghan Refugees Under EFFAL Initiative
Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 07:06 PM
The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has partnered with the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) through an MoU signed for HEC's scholarship programme "Empower Future Female Afghan Leaders – EFFAL Pakistan track initiative"
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has partnered with the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) through an MoU signed for HEC's scholarship programme "Empower Future Female Afghan Leaders – EFFAL Pakistan track initiative."
The MoU, signed by Ms. Aayesha Ikram, Director General (Scholarships) HEC and Muhammad Khaskeia, Head of DAAD Government Scholarship Programmes, MENA Region, has two components.
It includes 150 scholarships for Afghan refugees for two-year Master's studies in HEC-recognised universities in Pakistan, and 50 need-based scholarships for socio-economic marginalized areas of Pakistan.
The signing ceremony was graced by Ambassador of Germany in Pakistan, Alfred Grannas, Chairman HEC, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, a delegation from DAAD, representatives from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and senior HEC officials.
In his welcome note, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed lauded the transformative initiative aimed at providing crucial assistance to Afghan refugees in Pakistan. He underscored the longstanding history of collaboration between Germany and Pakistan, emphasising the need for further partnerships in various domains as well.
He emphasised the necessity for increased collaborations, especially in the fields of climate change, technology, research, and scholarships, recognising these partnerships as essential for peaceful coexistence.
He deemed the two-year programme under the scholarship a great opportunity to foster positive developments in the marginalised regions.
Dr Mukhtar Ahmed also noted that HEC was already actively involved in providing academic and professional opportunities for Afghan students, along with offering technical training to students and bureaucrats from Afghanistan.
German Ambassador Alfred Grannas, while highlighting the substantial impact on academic pursuits in the region, emphasised that, beyond the celebratory aspect, the true importance lies in the effective implementation of the programme.
He underscored the mutual trust that forms the foundation of this collaboration, emphasising the shared commitment to academic excellence and opportunities for marginalised individuals in Pakistan.
He said, “The substantial number of scholarship programmes and initiatives as part of this collaboration stands as a testament to this commitment dedicated towards uplifting the marginalized people.”
Muhammad Khaskeia said that collaboration between DAAD and HEC has been a continuous journey since 2004, resulting in the awarding of 900 scholarships over the years. This longstanding partnership is now evolving into a friendship, symbolising the depth of the relationship between the two nations.
APP/rpt
Recent Stories
Int'l conference on Research and Practices in Education concluded at AIOU
ICCI delegation visits POF to explore business opportunities in defense industry
Israel strikes kill Hezbollah fighter near Syria-Lebanon border: monitor
Rain emergency; Sindh govt declares half working day in Karachi on Friday
Farewell given to ex-minister Prof Javed Akram
CDA taking steps for unintrepted water supply in capital city
PU extends associate degree admission date
UNSC reform should not serve interest of few countries: China
Madhu Lal Hussain urs from March 2
PATS, right forum fostering team spirit in evolving character of war: Chief of A ..
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.038 billion
IIUI's research priority based approach led to meaningful progress in ranking: R ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rain emergency; Sindh govt declares half working day in Karachi on Friday8 minutes ago
-
Farewell given to ex-minister Prof Javed Akram8 minutes ago
-
CDA taking steps for unintrepted water supply in capital city8 minutes ago
-
PU extends associate degree admission date12 minutes ago
-
Madhu Lal Hussain urs from March 212 minutes ago
-
PATS, right forum fostering team spirit in evolving character of war: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen ..11 minutes ago
-
CUI, University of Regina, Canada forge historic global collaboration26 minutes ago
-
9th Lyallpur Art, Literature & Spring Festival from Mar 119 minutes ago
-
The Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar directs to expedite relief operation in rain-hi ..22 minutes ago
-
1,753 cops deputed to check kite-flying22 minutes ago
-
People's representatives to run country' affairs after general elections : Solangi22 minutes ago
-
PDA launches tree plantation campaign in Hayatabad, RMT29 minutes ago