HEC Deplores Airing Of Fake News By TV Channel On Kyrgyzstan Issue
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2024 | 11:31 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Monday deplored a tv channel for airing a fake news accusing the HEC and its chairman of undoing the blacklisted status of some medical colleges in Kyrgyzstan.
"Airing a completely fake news without obtaining the basic information, the channel has totally ignored the fact that the HEC has no role in recognition or blacklisting of medical institutions within or outside the country. Such matters are dealt by the relevant professional bodies," an HEC press release said.
It said that an impression had been given that the HEC lifted ban on the institutions in Kyrgyzstan where Pakistani students were pursuing their medical education.
"It is reiterated that the HEC has no authority to recognize or blacklist any medical institution," the press release said.
It further said that the channel also mentioned the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan in the same news and tried to damage the relationship between the two countries especially at a time when both the governments were trying to resolve the issue in an amicable manner.
"The HEC deplores this malicious attempt and has decided to approach all relevant forums so that such fake news and malicious campaigns are strongly discouraged, and the perpetrators are taken to task," the press release added.
