HEC invites applications for Accreditation of Pakistan-based Research Journals for year 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Higher education Commission (HEC) has invited applications for Accreditation of Pakistan-based Research Journals for the year 2021-22 from the registered entities till March 31.

The HEC facilitates national research journals published by registered entities including universities or departments of faculties of such entities or registered research institutions, or non-profit academic societies with a mandate for research through financial support and capacity building to enhance their academic and publication standards.

An official of HEC informed that the national research journals complying with HEC requirements for accreditation are recognized annually through an open call.

The HEC has invited applications from all Pakistan based research journals which meet the HEC accreditation criteria.

The journals currently enlisted in HEC Journal Recognition System (HJRS) will also have to apply afresh, the official said.

The applications can be submitted online through "Accreditation of Research Journals" tab of HEC's Research Management System at http://research.hec.gov.pk/.

The further details can be acquired through www.hec.gov.pk/site/journals, the official conveyed.