PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) of the Higher education Commission (HEC) annually reviews the performance of all QECs through Institutional Performance Evaluation (IPE), Postgraduate Program. The functioning and implementation of HEC policies are covered through annual progress reports.

In this context, the Directorate of Quality Assurance (DQA) organized Self Institutional Performance Evaluation (SIPE) for the year 2023-24 on Friday, which is an important event organized by the Directorate of Quality Assurance. For this purpose, a committee was formed under the Chairmanship of Director Quality Assurance Dr. Khurram Nawaz Saduzai.

Other members include Executive Director Endowment Fund Saad Saud Rahman, Additional Director Quality Assurance Muhammad Shahid, Deputy Director Quality Assurance Muhammad Riaz, Assistant Director Dr. Kamran Nawaz University while Director Quality Assurance, University of Agriculture, Swat Prof. Dr. Farmanullah Baruni were the external members.

The committee scrutinized the University Portfolio Report (UPR) and assessed the performance of the institution as per the standards set by the Higher Education Commission.

The committee also held meetings with various cadres of administrative heads.

Chairpersons of Departments, Directors of Institutes and Heads of Sections, Assistant Professors from all Departments and Institutes of the University at Undergraduate and PostGraduate level and student groups expressed their views on various issues including teaching, research, infrastructure and environment in the University. He appreciated the Directorate of Quality Assurance for providing a platform for free expression of his observations.

External member Prof. Dr. Farmanullah highlighted the importance of this process. He clarified that IPE is very important to evaluate institutional performance. He appreciated the progress made by the university so far.

Director Quality Assurance Dr Khurram Nawaz Saduzai described the activity as useful and productive where strengths and weaknesses are identified which are presented to the authorities for improvement.

