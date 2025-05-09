Open Menu

Meeting Held To Resolve Traffic Issues In Tank

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Meeting held to resolve traffic issues in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Tank traffic police are making tangible measures to address growing traffic issues in the city.

According to the police spokesman, in this regard a meeting was held on Friday with DSP Headquarters Anees-ur-Rehman in the chair where traffic police, representatives of the trader community, rickshaw union, and managers of various transport terminals were in attendance.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding traffic jams, illegal parking, unauthorized rickshaw stands, and other public concerns.

DSP Anees-ur-Rehman said since traffic issues were affecting all segments of society equally, it was a shared responsibility to maintain smooth flow of traffic on roads of the district.

The participants also shared their suggestions and assured they would continue cooperating with the traffic police for resolving the traffic issues in the city.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial b ..

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid P ..

HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions

4 hours ago
 IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalat ..

IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

8 hours ago
 DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

17 hours ago
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

17 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

17 hours ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

17 hours ago
 So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

17 hours ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

17 hours ago
 People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan