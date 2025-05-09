Meeting Held To Resolve Traffic Issues In Tank
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2025 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Tank traffic police are making tangible measures to address growing traffic issues in the city.
According to the police spokesman, in this regard a meeting was held on Friday with DSP Headquarters Anees-ur-Rehman in the chair where traffic police, representatives of the trader community, rickshaw union, and managers of various transport terminals were in attendance.
During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding traffic jams, illegal parking, unauthorized rickshaw stands, and other public concerns.
DSP Anees-ur-Rehman said since traffic issues were affecting all segments of society equally, it was a shared responsibility to maintain smooth flow of traffic on roads of the district.
The participants also shared their suggestions and assured they would continue cooperating with the traffic police for resolving the traffic issues in the city.
