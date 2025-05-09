Open Menu

GCU Holds Solidarity Rally In Support Of Pakistan Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 04:20 PM

GCU holds solidarity rally in support of Pakistan Army

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Government College University (GCU) Lahore organised a rally to express solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces.

The event witnessed massive participation from faculty members, staff and students, united in their tribute to the Pakistan Army for its resolute response to Indian aggression.

Participants paid glowing tribute to the military for decisively countering recent hostilities, including the reported downing of five Indian fighter jets and dozens of advanced drones. The rally was led by GCU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Omar Chaudhry and Secretary Higher education Dr. Farrukh Naveed.

Addressing the rally, Vice Chancellor Dr. Chaudhry stated, "We are a peace-loving nation, but we know how to defend ourselves.

The successful targeting of enemy aircraft and drones is a testament to the exceptional skill of our armed forces." He further emphasised that Pakistan excels not only in spirit but also in tactical expertise and strategic planning. “This achievement serves as a clear warning to the enemy,” he added.

Secretary Higher Education Dr. Farrukh Naveed remarked, "The entire nation stands like a steel wall beside its armed forces. Our desire for peace should not be mistaken for weakness." He also highlighted the pivotal role of educators in guiding and nurturing the nation in the right direction.

The rally concluded with resounding patriotic slogans and renewed pledges of unity, resilience and unwavering support for Pakistan’s armed forces.

Recent Stories

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial b ..

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid P ..

HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions

3 hours ago
 IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalat ..

IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

8 hours ago
 DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

17 hours ago
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

17 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

17 hours ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

17 hours ago
 So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

17 hours ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

17 hours ago
 People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan