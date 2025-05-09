GCU holds solidarity rally in support of Pakistan Army

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Government College University (GCU) Lahore organised a rally to express solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces.

The event witnessed massive participation from faculty members, staff and students, united in their tribute to the Pakistan Army for its resolute response to Indian aggression.

Participants paid glowing tribute to the military for decisively countering recent hostilities, including the reported downing of five Indian fighter jets and dozens of advanced drones. The rally was led by GCU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Omar Chaudhry and Secretary Higher education Dr. Farrukh Naveed.

Addressing the rally, Vice Chancellor Dr. Chaudhry stated, "We are a peace-loving nation, but we know how to defend ourselves.

The successful targeting of enemy aircraft and drones is a testament to the exceptional skill of our armed forces." He further emphasised that Pakistan excels not only in spirit but also in tactical expertise and strategic planning. “This achievement serves as a clear warning to the enemy,” he added.

Secretary Higher Education Dr. Farrukh Naveed remarked, "The entire nation stands like a steel wall beside its armed forces. Our desire for peace should not be mistaken for weakness." He also highlighted the pivotal role of educators in guiding and nurturing the nation in the right direction.

The rally concluded with resounding patriotic slogans and renewed pledges of unity, resilience and unwavering support for Pakistan’s armed forces.