GCU Holds Solidarity Rally In Support Of Pakistan Army
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Government College University (GCU) Lahore organised a rally to express solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces.
The event witnessed massive participation from faculty members, staff and students, united in their tribute to the Pakistan Army for its resolute response to Indian aggression.
Participants paid glowing tribute to the military for decisively countering recent hostilities, including the reported downing of five Indian fighter jets and dozens of advanced drones. The rally was led by GCU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Omar Chaudhry and Secretary Higher education Dr. Farrukh Naveed.
Addressing the rally, Vice Chancellor Dr. Chaudhry stated, "We are a peace-loving nation, but we know how to defend ourselves.
The successful targeting of enemy aircraft and drones is a testament to the exceptional skill of our armed forces." He further emphasised that Pakistan excels not only in spirit but also in tactical expertise and strategic planning. “This achievement serves as a clear warning to the enemy,” he added.
Secretary Higher Education Dr. Farrukh Naveed remarked, "The entire nation stands like a steel wall beside its armed forces. Our desire for peace should not be mistaken for weakness." He also highlighted the pivotal role of educators in guiding and nurturing the nation in the right direction.
The rally concluded with resounding patriotic slogans and renewed pledges of unity, resilience and unwavering support for Pakistan’s armed forces.
Recent Stories
May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..
HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions
IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar
Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.
People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GCU holds solidarity rally in support of Pakistan Army5 minutes ago
-
Nelson assures full support of Christian community to Pakistan armed forces5 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi expresses concern over rising Thalassemia cases5 minutes ago
-
SRSO distributed 43 productive assets to ultra-poor families in Kashmore5 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to resolve traffic issues in Tank5 minutes ago
-
Traders pay tribute to county's valour defence forces5 minutes ago
-
Refresher training session held for Rescue 1122 staff5 minutes ago
-
Traders pay tribute to country's valour defence forces5 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, 6 others injured in traffic collision15 minutes ago
-
BISE Larkana HSC-I -I & II annual exams -2025 under way15 minutes ago
-
SBBU organized seminar on NLP promotion and preservation of Sindhi Language15 minutes ago
-
Teacher arrested for blackmailing schoolgirl25 minutes ago