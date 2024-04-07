Open Menu

HerMarket Launches Saamia's Nest Brand Exhibition In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM

HerMarket launches Saamia's nest brand exhibition in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Saamia’s nest on the platform of HerMarket to empower women entrepreneurs and artisans was launched in Diraan restaurant on Sunday.

Her Market is a place aimed at promoting women owned Businesses and accessible space for clients to buy products/services in person.

The Founder HerMarket Shahzana Memon said that objective of launching HerMarket was create a platform for women entrepreneurs particularly women artisans to showcase their products or services to earn lucrative remuneration of their products and craft.

She said that launching of HerMarket would help women artisans to display their work directly to market instead of selling through middle men who usually do not pay appropriate payment of handwork to artisan women failing to earn livelihood for catering their family.

Exhibitor Saamia Qazi said that the Exhibition was being inaugurated to display the craft of women entrepreneurs particularly to encourage women artisans.

She said that various items had been displayed in the Exhibition combining furniture,apparel and lifestyle products.

Prof. Inam Bhatti lauded the efforts of HerMarket to launch an exhibition displaying labour of women artisans.

He said that launching of expo would strengthen women entrepreneurs to prove their mettle and remove the impression that only men could craft artisan work.

The founder HerMarket Shahzana Memon, Saamia Kazi, Usha Kazi Dr. Arifa Bhutto, Shakeel Ahmed Abro and Professor Inam Bhatti were also present on the occasion.

