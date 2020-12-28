UrduPoint.com
HESCO BoD Reconstituted For A Period Of 3 Years

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:14 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The Federal Ministry of Energy, Power Division, has reconstituted the Board of Directors (BoD) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for a period of three years.

According to the notification issued on Monday, the board consists of eight independent Directors, three Non-Executive Directors and an Executive Director.

Engr Shaikh Jamil Gul has been appointed as board's Chairman in the capacity of an Independent Director.

The five other independent directors include Engr Irfan Ahmed, Syed Zahir Hussain Rizvi, Muhammad Rashid Hussain, Shahid Zaki and Ali Ahmed Palh.

For the remaining two slots of the independent directors two consumers' representatives from the civil society would be notified in the due course of time.

Two BPS-19 officials from the federal Power Division and Finance Division and one from the Sindh Energy Department would be the non-Executive Directors.

The incumbent Chief Executive Officer of HESCO has been notified as the BoD's Executive Director.

