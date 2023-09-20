HESCO to make Mirpurkhas load-shedding free zone

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has started preparation to make Mirpurkhas load-shedding free zone from October 15

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has started preparation to make Mirpurkhas load-shedding free zone from October 15.

On the directives of Federal Energy Secretary Rashid Mehmood Langriyal, a delegation under Supervision Chairman board of Directors Jamil Ahmed Shaikh comprising Member Board of Directors Shabir Ahmed Solangi, Chief Executive officer Muzzafar Ali Abassi and SDO Mirpurkhas Manzoor Ali Magsi called on Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqeli to discuss HESCO's anti-theft drive matters.

The HESCO Chief Muzafar Ali Abaasi said that Mirpurkhas zone would be declared a load shedding free zone from 15 October. HESCO Management requested the District Administration to end load shedding in Mirpurkhas city, stop electricity theft, and ensure payment of electricity bills in time.

He said that in order to resolve electricity issues, customer Centers, one Window care center and mobile Window care centers would be established.

Payment of electricity bills in Mirpurkhas city was 60% and line losses were 40% while payment of Electricity bills was 95% on which the District administration assured complete cooperation on its behalf.

On this occasion Chief Executive Officer Muzzafar Ali Abaasi said that on the directives of Federal Energy Secretary special teams had been constituted consisting of S&I, M&T, Mirad, Construction, GSO, Officers and staff of Operation to conduct a complete survey of all Feeders of Mirpurkhas, ensuring power theft to zero percentage and recovery of arrears which will submit a progress report after finishing all work.

He said that Mirpurkhas city consisted of 15 feeders which would be declared load shedding free zone after completion of work.

The mMeeting was attended among others by Chairman Board of Directors HESCO Jamil Gul, Member Shabbir Solangi, Superintending Engineer HESCO Mirpurkas Manzoor Ali Magsi, Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood, Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghauri, Municipal Commissioner Rafique Seehar and Assistant Commissioner Mirpurkhas Ghulam Hussain Kanhyo.