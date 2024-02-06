Open Menu

High-level Meeting Held For Election Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 07:17 PM

Deputy Inspector General of Police Kohat Division Sher Akbar Khan on Tuesday conducted a high-level meeting at the DPO office regarding the upcoming elections

As part of elections preparations, Deputy Inspector General of Police Kohat Division, Sher Akbar Khan, visited the district of Karak and a high-level meeting was held at the DPO office in Karak under the supervision of the DIG.

Superintendent of Police Investigation Zahid Khan, Circle Officers, and other senior officers assigned election duties from various districts attended the meeting.

DPO Karak Waqas Khan briefed DIG Sher Akbar Khan on security measures and other administrative matters related to the upcoming elections.

DIG Sher Akbar Khan, while assessing the preparations and arrangements for the elections, instructed all officers to strictly adhere to the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission, remain completely impartial during the elections, and fulfill their duties with honesty and dedication.

