Hindu community celebrates "Diwali" in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, the "Diwali Festival" is being celebrated by the Hindu community in Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh on Monday.

Diwali is a colorful festival involving the lightening of candles, earthen lamps, worships, celebration, and prayers, where 'Parishad' is being offered to all devotees.

Diwali, being the festival of lights, thousands of earthen lamps are to be lit in and outside every home on the day.

The celebrations continue for five days and each day is associated with different myths, legends, and beliefs.

Gifts are being exchanged and festive meals are to be prepared during Diwali.

The first day of Diwali is called Dhan Theras, on this day, Lord Dhanwantari came out of the ocean with Ayurvedic medicine (medicine which promotes healthy long life for mankind). People wear new clothes, observe religious rituals and worship Goddess Lakshami praying for progress and prosperity. Diwali is considered auspicious for shopping, the inauguration of new homes, business deals, or for starting any new ventures and projects.

Owners of sweet shops and bakeries also took the preliminary start of Diwali preparations and it will increase with the passage of time as the majority of Hindus prefer to buy sweets and cakes to serve their visitors on Diwali.

In Hyderabad, the Pundits and devotees held prayer sessions in different temples and prayed for the integrity, solidarity, and security of the country.

The Temples where Pooja sessions were being held included Jay Bhawani Temple (Hirabad), Rama Pir Temple (Mochi Muhallah Sirrighat), GuruNanik Temple (Tilak Incline), Kali Temple (Feteh Chowk), Valmek Temple, Harry Krishna Temple (Cant Area), Maa Durga Temple (Tando Wali Muhammad), Shankar Temple (Phullelli), Sain Baba Temple (Shahab Cinema) and Lakhsmi Mata Temple (Qasimabad ).

They prayed to divine forces to bestow special favor on all the people of Pakistan and keep the country safe and sound.