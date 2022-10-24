UrduPoint.com

Hindu Community Celebrates "Diwali" In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 10:21 PM

Hindu community celebrates "Diwali" in Hyderabad

Like other parts of the country, the "Diwali Festival" is being celebrated by the Hindu community in Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, the "Diwali Festival" is being celebrated by the Hindu community in Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh on Monday.

Diwali is a colorful festival involving the lightening of candles, earthen lamps, worships, celebration, and prayers, where 'Parishad' is being offered to all devotees.

Diwali, being the festival of lights, thousands of earthen lamps are to be lit in and outside every home on the day.

The celebrations continue for five days and each day is associated with different myths, legends, and beliefs.

Gifts are being exchanged and festive meals are to be prepared during Diwali.

The first day of Diwali is called Dhan Theras, on this day, Lord Dhanwantari came out of the ocean with Ayurvedic medicine (medicine which promotes healthy long life for mankind). People wear new clothes, observe religious rituals and worship Goddess Lakshami praying for progress and prosperity. Diwali is considered auspicious for shopping, the inauguration of new homes, business deals, or for starting any new ventures and projects.

Owners of sweet shops and bakeries also took the preliminary start of Diwali preparations and it will increase with the passage of time as the majority of Hindus prefer to buy sweets and cakes to serve their visitors on Diwali.

In Hyderabad, the Pundits and devotees held prayer sessions in different temples and prayed for the integrity, solidarity, and security of the country.

The Temples where Pooja sessions were being held included Jay Bhawani Temple (Hirabad), Rama Pir Temple (Mochi Muhallah Sirrighat), GuruNanik Temple (Tilak Incline), Kali Temple (Feteh Chowk), Valmek Temple, Harry Krishna Temple (Cant Area), Maa Durga Temple (Tando Wali Muhammad), Shankar Temple (Phullelli), Sain Baba Temple (Shahab Cinema) and Lakhsmi Mata Temple (Qasimabad ).

They prayed to divine forces to bestow special favor on all the people of Pakistan and keep the country safe and sound.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Business Hyderabad Buy Progress Temple Qasimabad Prayer All

Recent Stories

GB govt to ensure eco-friendly disposal of waste: ..

GB govt to ensure eco-friendly disposal of waste: Chief Secretary GB

1 minute ago
 Three Persons Killed in St. Louis High School Shoo ..

Three Persons Killed in St. Louis High School Shooting Including Gunman - Police

1 minute ago
 Pakistan proposes to include climate change sector ..

Pakistan proposes to include climate change sector in CPEC

1 minute ago
 Nawaz celebrates Diwali in London

Nawaz celebrates Diwali in London

1 minute ago
 UN on Russia's 'Dirty Bomb' Reports: All Parties M ..

UN on Russia's 'Dirty Bomb' Reports: All Parties Must Avoid Steps That Lead to E ..

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt approves release of Rs 2.20 bln t ..

Balochistan govt approves release of Rs 2.20 bln to provide subsidy on seeds

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.