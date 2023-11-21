Hindutva leaders target Muslims in Rajasthan assembly election campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hindutva leaders are delivering anti-Muslim hate speeches with impunity while campaigning for the state assembly elections in Rajasthan ,slated for November 25 .

In all the speeches, BJP and Hindutva protagonists unabashedly targeted the Muslim community and spread their divisive policies, Kashmir Media Service reported.

A common thread of the anti-Muslim themes and conspiracies associated with forced religious conversions, “Love Jihad”, demolition of Hindu religious structures and illegal migration of Rohnigyas could be discerned in almost all the speeches.

The hate speeches and the vilification campaign against the Muslim community are in clear and flagrant violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP), a human rights movement dedicated to upholding and defending the freedom and constitutional rights of all Indians, has documented poll rallies wherein several BJP leaders could be seen delivering hate speeches at different locations.

All the CJP documented speeches have been uploaded on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) by the Hindutva Watch initiative which documents hate crimes and hate speeches against religious minorities in the country.

In Kekri city, about 80 km from Ajmer, BJP leader Shatrughan Gautam raked up the issue of the exodus of Kashmiri pundits to instigate and polarise voters. He also advocated violence against anyone perceived to be working against Hinduism. “Every eye that is raised against Sanatan will be destroyed, every hand that is raised against Sanatan will be cut. This is the land of Hindu saints,” he said in his speech on November 16.

In Pipalda tehsil of Kota District, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath boasted of his involvement in the Babri Masjid demolition of 1992. He also raised contentious and violent slogans.