Open Menu

Hindutva Leaders Target Muslims In Rajasthan Assembly Election Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Hindutva leaders target Muslims in Rajasthan assembly election campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hindutva leaders are delivering anti-Muslim hate speeches with impunity while campaigning for the state assembly elections in Rajasthan ,slated for November 25 .

In all the speeches, BJP and Hindutva protagonists unabashedly targeted the Muslim community and spread their divisive policies, Kashmir Media Service reported.

A common thread of the anti-Muslim themes and conspiracies associated with forced religious conversions, “Love Jihad”, demolition of Hindu religious structures and illegal migration of Rohnigyas could be discerned in almost all the speeches.

The hate speeches and the vilification campaign against the Muslim community are in clear and flagrant violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP), a human rights movement dedicated to upholding and defending the freedom and constitutional rights of all Indians, has documented poll rallies wherein several BJP leaders could be seen delivering hate speeches at different locations.

All the CJP documented speeches have been uploaded on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) by the Hindutva Watch initiative which documents hate crimes and hate speeches against religious minorities in the country.

In Kekri city, about 80 km from Ajmer, BJP leader Shatrughan Gautam raked up the issue of the exodus of Kashmiri pundits to instigate and polarise voters. He also advocated violence against anyone perceived to be working against Hinduism. “Every eye that is raised against Sanatan will be destroyed, every hand that is raised against Sanatan will be cut. This is the land of Hindu saints,” he said in his speech on November 16.

In Pipalda tehsil of Kota District, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath boasted of his involvement in the Babri Masjid demolition of 1992. He also raised contentious and violent slogans.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Twitter Ajmer Kota November Mosque Muslim Media All From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals agai ..

Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals against convictions in Avenfield, ..

33 minutes ago
 Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kil ..

Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kill 3 Terrorists

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of ..

Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualificat ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pa ..

Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pak-UAE cooperation in diverse s ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

5 hours ago
Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakista ..

Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakistan ahead of COP 28

14 hours ago
 Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for fir ..

Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for first time: EU monitor

14 hours ago
 Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elec ..

Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elections: Caretaker Minister for ..

14 hours ago
 Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, s ..

Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, says coach Rangnick

14 hours ago
 Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: an ..

Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: analysts

14 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade avenues

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan