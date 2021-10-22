UrduPoint.com

HMC Anti-Malaria Departments Claim UC Wise Effective Fumigation Against Dengue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 06:51 PM

HMC Anti-Malaria Departments claim UC wise effective fumigation against dengue

The Anti-Malaria Department of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has claimed union council wise effective fumigation in Hyderabad City and Latifabad Talukas against dengue

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Anti-Malaria Department of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has claimed union council wise effective fumigation in Hyderabad City and Latifabad Talukas against dengue.

The fumigation was being carried out on daily basis. It was informed by the Director Health Services HMC Mustafa Kaimkhani during a meeting convened by the Administrator HMC Syed Akbar Ali Shah Masumi here at his office to review the measures adopted against increasing cases of malaria and dengue fever.

The meeting was informed that UC wise fumigation which started in the first week of the current month is being carried out according to schedule on daily basis.

Besides, an aware campaign against dengue fever had also been launched with distribution of handbills among the citizens, the meeting was informed.

The HMC administrator expressed satisfaction over the fumigation campaign, however, he emphasized the need of spreading the campaign at large scale so that cases of dengue fever could be brought under control. Besides roads, fumigation should also be carried out in streets, he added.

Related Topics

Dengue Hyderabad

Recent Stories

England to play Covid-delayed India Test in 2022

England to play Covid-delayed India Test in 2022

2 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed tours country pavilions at Expo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed tours country pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 243 points to close ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 243 points to close at 45,578 points 22 Oct 2021

2 minutes ago
 Two schools sealed due to non-vaccination of stude ..

Two schools sealed due to non-vaccination of students against COVID-19

2 minutes ago
 Japan-Pakistan agree on debt deferral of US$200 mi ..

Japan-Pakistan agree on debt deferral of US$200 million

2 minutes ago
 AED51,000 fine, 12 traffic points for jumping red ..

AED51,000 fine, 12 traffic points for jumping red lights in Abu Dhabi

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.