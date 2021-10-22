HMC Anti-Malaria Departments claim UC wise effective fumigation against dengue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Anti-Malaria Department of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has claimed union council wise effective fumigation in Hyderabad City and Latifabad Talukas against dengue.

The fumigation was being carried out on daily basis. It was informed by the Director Health Services HMC Mustafa Kaimkhani during a meeting convened by the Administrator HMC Syed Akbar Ali Shah Masumi here at his office to review the measures adopted against increasing cases of malaria and dengue fever.

The meeting was informed that UC wise fumigation which started in the first week of the current month is being carried out according to schedule on daily basis.

Besides, an aware campaign against dengue fever had also been launched with distribution of handbills among the citizens, the meeting was informed.

The HMC administrator expressed satisfaction over the fumigation campaign, however, he emphasized the need of spreading the campaign at large scale so that cases of dengue fever could be brought under control. Besides roads, fumigation should also be carried out in streets, he added.