Hospital Waste Management Training Held
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The district health authority in collaboration with the PMA and the Private Hospital Association of Sargodha conducted the 14th training session regarding hospital waste on Tuesday.
In the training, President PMA and renowned TB,Chest Specialist Dr Sikandar Warraich ,Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Muhammad Aslam Asad, Programme Director District Health Development Center Sargodha Dr Ayesha Wajid, Infection Control Department Faisal Rasheed, Infection Control Abdul Razzaq and others
participated.
More than 600 employees of private hospitals and diagnostic centers had undergone the crucial training.
In the session, more than 50 doctors, nurses and class IV employees from various private healthcare facilities received comprehensive training.
Dr Sikandar Warraich highlighted the potential risk of infections for both patients and staff. He said that effective waste management was crucial with every member of the healthcare setup.
President PMA Dr Sikandar Warraich urged stakeholders to adhere the Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014 for infection prevention and control.
Recent Stories
Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first marriage
Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public
Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match
SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..
Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Forest School Thai Abbottabad unveils commemorative plaque in honour of martyred officer2 minutes ago
-
Cell phones severe threat to children's eyesight: Dr. Tayyab Afghani2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Hajj mission hosting with quality food, best arrangements at hotel accommodations2 minutes ago
-
Petrol pumps warned against overcharging, faulty gauge2 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Ejaz Siyal honoured for outstanding performance in KP Games12 minutes ago
-
PNCA to hold Theater and Film Script Writing Workshop22 minutes ago
-
24 arrested, 44 cases registered against profiteers22 minutes ago
-
Perpetrators of May 9 incidents to face legal consequences: Amir Muqam32 minutes ago
-
KP Governor pledges collaborative approach with KP Govt to secure masses’ rights32 minutes ago
-
AC visits vegetable market to review arrangements32 minutes ago
-
13 vehicles impounded32 minutes ago
-
CM orders swift activation of inactive water filtration plants42 minutes ago