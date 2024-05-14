Open Menu

Hospital Waste Management Training Held

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Hospital waste management training held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The district health authority in collaboration with the PMA and the Private Hospital Association of Sargodha conducted the 14th training session regarding hospital waste on Tuesday.

In the training, President PMA and renowned TB,Chest Specialist Dr Sikandar Warraich ,Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Muhammad Aslam Asad, Programme Director District Health Development Center Sargodha Dr Ayesha Wajid, Infection Control Department Faisal Rasheed, Infection Control Abdul Razzaq and others

participated.

More than 600 employees of private hospitals and diagnostic centers had undergone the crucial training.

In the session, more than 50 doctors, nurses and class IV employees from various private healthcare facilities received comprehensive training.

Dr Sikandar Warraich highlighted the potential risk of infections for both patients and staff. He said that effective waste management was crucial with every member of the healthcare setup.

President PMA Dr Sikandar Warraich urged stakeholders to adhere the Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014 for infection prevention and control.

