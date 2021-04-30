Hot, dry weather expected in most parts of KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy and rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Lower and Upper Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Bannu, and Kurram districts.

Highest maximum temperature 44 °C was recorded in D.I KHAN on Friday.