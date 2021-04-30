UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather Expected In Most Parts Of KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 02:10 PM

Hot, dry weather expected in most parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy and rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Lower and Upper Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Bannu, and Kurram districts.

Highest maximum temperature 44 °C was recorded in D.I KHAN on Friday.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Hangu Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Dir Kohistan Malakand Swabi I Khan

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler condoles with King of Jordan on deat ..

37 seconds ago

Lahore to undergo lockdown on weekends to control ..

11 minutes ago

Video showing police officers dancing to spread aw ..

45 minutes ago

PM to pay a day-long visit to Gilgit-Baltistan

1 hour ago

Global coronavirus cases top 150M: Johns Hopkins

1 hour ago

Chinese envoy calls on Air Chief

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.