18 Killed, 1,579 Injured In 1,310 Road Accidents Across Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) At least 18 people lost their lives and 1,579 sustained injuries in 1,310 road traffic crashes (RTCs) reported across all 37 districts of Punjab in the past 24 hours, according to the Emergency Services Department (ESD).
Of the total injured, 686 individuals with serious wounds were shifted to nearby hospitals for further treatment, while 893 people with minor injuries were provided first aid at the scene by Rescue Medical Teams, thereby reducing the burden on local healthcare facilities.
A significant 76 per cent of the crashes involved motorbikes, prompting officials to stress the need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and improved lane discipline.
The data revealed that among the victims were 842 drivers, 71 underage drivers, 171 pedestrians and 584 passengers. Lahore topped the list with 234 reported RTCs impacting 317 individuals, followed by Faisalabad with 89 crashes and 105 victims, and Multan with 76 incidents affecting 86 people.
Of the 1,579 victims, 1,293 were male and 304 female. Age-wise, 373 victims were under 18 years old, 764 were between 18 and 40, and 460 were over 40.
The types of vehicles involved include 1,314 motorbikes, 70 auto-rickshaws, 128 cars, 27 vans, 15 passenger buses, 31 trucks, and 102 other forms of transportation including carts.
