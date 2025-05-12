Robber Killed In Police Operation
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 05:40 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) A major police operation against the notorious Bosan Gang is underway in the riverine (kacha) area of Alipur tehsil in Muzaffargarh, where an intense gun battle between police and criminals has been ongoing for over 30 hours.
According to police sources, one key member of the gang, identified as Iltamas, son of Abdul Majeed, was killed in the encounter. Two other gang members, Munawwar alias Muni and Ghazanfar, sustained serious injuries. The gang members reportedly fled into the nearby forest, carrying the body of their accomplice and the injured.
During the operation, police recovered a boat allegedly used by the dacoits. The boat contained bloodstains and spent bullet casings, indicating a fierce exchange of fire. The operation, launched following the gang's involvement in the murder of a landlord and an injury to his son, is being conducted jointly by Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur police in the riverine zones of both districts.
Police units from the Counter-Crime Department (CCD), Elite Force, and local law enforcement are participating in the large-scale offensive. DSP CCD, Chaudhry Fayaz-ul-Haq, is leading the operation.
