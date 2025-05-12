Open Menu

Robber Killed In Police Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Robber killed in police operation

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) A major police operation against the notorious Bosan Gang is underway in the riverine (kacha) area of Alipur tehsil in Muzaffargarh, where an intense gun battle between police and criminals has been ongoing for over 30 hours.

According to police sources, one key member of the gang, identified as Iltamas, son of Abdul Majeed, was killed in the encounter. Two other gang members, Munawwar alias Muni and Ghazanfar, sustained serious injuries. The gang members reportedly fled into the nearby forest, carrying the body of their accomplice and the injured.

During the operation, police recovered a boat allegedly used by the dacoits. The boat contained bloodstains and spent bullet casings, indicating a fierce exchange of fire. The operation, launched following the gang's involvement in the murder of a landlord and an injury to his son, is being conducted jointly by Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur police in the riverine zones of both districts.

Police units from the Counter-Crime Department (CCD), Elite Force, and local law enforcement are participating in the large-scale offensive. DSP CCD, Chaudhry Fayaz-ul-Haq, is leading the operation.

Recent Stories

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victor ..

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..

52 minutes ago
 NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Se ..

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..

2 hours ago
 Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

2 hours ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

3 hours ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

3 hours ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

4 hours ago
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

4 hours ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

4 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

4 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan