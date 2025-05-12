PFA Discards 5,850kg Unhygienic Meat In Tollinton Market
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out an operation against dead and unhygienic chicken meat in Tollinton Market here on Monday. The authority discarded 5,850kg meat of sick chicken and penalized five food business operators with hefty fines.
The operation was led by PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid and LDA DG Tahir Farooq. The meat safety task force comprised veterinary specialists and assistant food safety officers.
They conducted raids on 21 poultry shops and their godowns to inspect the chicken meat quality and ensure the implementation of the PFA Act. The authority also inspected several vehicles loaded with hundreds of chickens.
PFA DG Muhammad Asim Javaid said that 146.25 maunds of unhygienic meat was discarded after slaughtering sick chicken.
He said that PFA’s enforcement teams inspected hundreds of fowls weighing 55,000kg during the operation.
He said that hundreds of kilograms of chicken were badly affected by various diseases including eye, lungs and paralysis. He added that the consumption of unhygienic chicken meat causes health problems for consumers.
Meanwhile, PFA’s meat safety task force imposed hefty fines on meat suppliers over non-compliance with the previous instructions of the competent authority, PFA DG said.
He said that the crackdown of meat safety teams continued against unhygienic meat of sick or dead chicken in Tollinton Market and other parts of the city on a daily basis. PFA teams have been checking milk and meat in all districts of Punjab including Lahore by setting up pickets, he added.
