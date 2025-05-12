Lahore police intensify vehicle checking

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Lahore police have intensified their operations against law-breakers through extensive snap checking and barricade enforcement across the city.

More than 36,000 vehicles, including motorcycles and other modes of transport, have been inspected this month as part of the crackdown. According to a statement issued by the spokesperson for Lahore Police, over 6,800 vehicles and transport modes were checked at various checkpoints. Additionally, more than 29,000 motorcycles underwent inspection, resulting in action against 233 bikes lacking proper documentation and 17 unregistered motorcycles that were still under the "applied for" category.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasised the importance of rigorous screening of vehicles and suspicious individuals at barricades throughout the city.

He directed field officers to enhance patrolling efficiency and ensure swift responses to any emergent situations.

He instructed officers to personally monitor the performance of their teams and assess the effectiveness of ongoing crime prevention measures. The CCPO also stressed the importance of verifying the criminal records of suspicious individuals during stops and taking appropriate legal action where necessary.

While calling for unwavering dedication from police personnel in protecting citizens and their property, he also reminded officers to maintain respectful conduct during public interactions to ensure community trust and cooperation.