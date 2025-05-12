Open Menu

OIC Welcomes Ceasefire Between Pakistan & India

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 05:40 PM

OIC welcomes ceasefire between Pakistan & India

Jeddah-Saudi Arab, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Monday welcomed the ceasefire between Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Republic of India and lauded the specific countries for taking initiative to mediate and bring two sides together to finalize the agreement.

It called on the international community to redouble efforts and encourage Pakistan and India to engage in a constructive dialogue in order to resolve outstanding issues, including Jammu and Kashmir dispute, through peaceful means and in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

It expressed its grave concern over the military escalation in the South Asia region, including the unjustified strikes carried out on multiple locations in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

It called for maximum restraint and avoidance of actions that would eventually destabilize the region.

The General Secretariat affirmed its firm position, calling for adherence to the principles of the United Nations Charter and International Law, particularly the principles relating to respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States, and the need to adhere to the agreement to protect civilians, residential areas, and civilian facilities, including places of worship.

It also reaffirmed its principled and firm position, calling for a peaceful resolution to Jammu and Kashmir issue, in order to ensure security and stability in the South Asian region and prevent it from becoming a flashpoint between two nuclear powers.

