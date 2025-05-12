OIC Welcomes Ceasefire Between Pakistan & India
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 05:40 PM
Jeddah-Saudi Arab, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Monday welcomed the ceasefire between Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Republic of India and lauded the specific countries for taking initiative to mediate and bring two sides together to finalize the agreement.
It called on the international community to redouble efforts and encourage Pakistan and India to engage in a constructive dialogue in order to resolve outstanding issues, including Jammu and Kashmir dispute, through peaceful means and in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.
It expressed its grave concern over the military escalation in the South Asia region, including the unjustified strikes carried out on multiple locations in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
It called for maximum restraint and avoidance of actions that would eventually destabilize the region.
The General Secretariat affirmed its firm position, calling for adherence to the principles of the United Nations Charter and International Law, particularly the principles relating to respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States, and the need to adhere to the agreement to protect civilians, residential areas, and civilian facilities, including places of worship.
It also reaffirmed its principled and firm position, calling for a peaceful resolution to Jammu and Kashmir issue, in order to ensure security and stability in the South Asian region and prevent it from becoming a flashpoint between two nuclear powers.
Recent Stories
Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..
NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor assures resolution of Mohmand, Kurram delegations demands3 minutes ago
-
Robber killed in police operation3 minutes ago
-
18 killed, 1,579 injured in 1,310 road accidents across Punjab3 minutes ago
-
Lahore police intensify vehicle checking3 minutes ago
-
OIC welcomes ceasefire between Pakistan & India3 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 5,850kg unhygienic meat in Tollinton Market13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan armed forces lauded13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan gives befitting response to India's aggression: Engr Amir Muqam13 minutes ago
-
Murder accused arrested13 minutes ago
-
DC visits examination center23 minutes ago
-
Model pharmacy set up in LGH23 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan imposes leave ban in key departments to expedite budget preparations23 minutes ago