UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

House Burglar Held, Valuables Worth Rs. 3.7m Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

House burglar held, valuables worth Rs. 3.7m recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Loibher police has nabbed a ring leader of burglars' gang involved in thefts at houses and recovered cash and gold ornaments worth Rs. 3.7 million from him, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a team of Loi Bher polcie station including ASI Waris nabbed a house burglar identified as Ali Raza resident of District Khushab and recovered stolen cash, gold ornaments worth Rs. 3.7 million and pistol along with ammunition from him.

Case has been registered against the nabbed person and further investigation is underway from him.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance of Lohibher police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for team members.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Khushab Gold From Million

Recent Stories

AJK President briefs envoys of OIC member states a ..

25 minutes ago

Govt released Rs 1.78b for textiles sector, says ..

53 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tests negative for Covid-19

1 hour ago

TECNO And M&P Celebrate 1 Billion Sales Record

1 hour ago

Virus to hit global GDP by $12 trillion: Mian Zahi ..

2 hours ago

Shop & Win PKR 100,000 Every Day with Samsung Paki ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.