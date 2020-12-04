House burglar held, valuables worth Rs. 3.7m recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Loibher police has nabbed a ring leader of burglars' gang involved in thefts at houses and recovered cash and gold ornaments worth Rs. 3.7 million from him, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a team of Loi Bher polcie station including ASI Waris nabbed a house burglar identified as Ali Raza resident of District Khushab and recovered stolen cash, gold ornaments worth Rs. 3.7 million and pistol along with ammunition from him.

Case has been registered against the nabbed person and further investigation is underway from him.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance of Lohibher police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for team members.