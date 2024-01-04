Open Menu

House Items Destroyed In Fire

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2024 | 06:01 PM

House items destroyed in fire

Precious items in a house were reduced to ashes in the area of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Precious items in a house were reduced to ashes in the area of Millat Town police station.

A spokesman for Rescue-1122 said on Thursday that gas leakage from a cylinder in a house situated at Raja Road, Gulistan Colony, caused fire, which engulfed the entire house.

Fire-fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident and brought fire under control. However, no loss of life was reported, he added.

