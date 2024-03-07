Open Menu

House Job Training Starts In CMC Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 09:09 PM

House job training starts in CMC hospital

The Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital(CMCH) Larkana has Thursday invited applications from the Graduates of Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Dental College Larkana (Batch-08 session 2024), Annual, for the Six Months House Job training for First Term at Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana/ Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Dental College Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital(CMCH) Larkana has Thursday invited applications from the Graduates of Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Dental College Larkana (Batch-08 session 2024), Annual, for the Six Months House Job training for First Term at Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana/ Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Dental College Larkana.

The House Job training will be started on April 01, 2024. The application forms will be issued up to March 13, 2024. He advised the concerned candidates that the applications should be submitted on the prescribed application forms at his office up to March 13, 2024, positively.

He further said that the interview in this regard will be held on March 18, 2024, at 10.00 am in the office of the Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana and House Job will start on April 01, 2024.

The candidates who will fail to appear in the interview would not be selected for House Job and as such he/she is held responsible at his/her own risk/cost, he added and further said no separate letter will be issued for the interview.

Related Topics

Job Larkana March April From

Recent Stories

CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil ..

CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh

22 seconds ago
 Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes

Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes

23 seconds ago
 BBISE determined to end copying culture from Baloc ..

BBISE determined to end copying culture from Balochistan: Abida Kakar

25 seconds ago
 CM directs measures to control prices during Ramad ..

CM directs measures to control prices during Ramadan

28 seconds ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 bil ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 billion Ramazan relief package fo ..

10 minutes ago
 Top seed Aqeel Khan on high fly in National Rankin ..

Top seed Aqeel Khan on high fly in National Ranking Tennis Tournament

10 minutes ago
KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates Sunflo ..

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates Sunflower Festival

10 minutes ago
 RDA issues show cause notices to 4 illegal housing ..

RDA issues show cause notices to 4 illegal housing schemes

25 minutes ago
 DC lauds central jail Mirpurkhas reform initiative ..

DC lauds central jail Mirpurkhas reform initiatives

25 minutes ago
 Week-long annual sports gala concludes at RWU

Week-long annual sports gala concludes at RWU

25 minutes ago
 PM thanks world leaders for good wishes on assumpt ..

PM thanks world leaders for good wishes on assumption of office

25 minutes ago
 Naziran Leghari emphasizes technical training for ..

Naziran Leghari emphasizes technical training for youth employment

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan