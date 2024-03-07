House job training starts in CMC hospital

The Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital(CMCH) Larkana has Thursday invited applications from the Graduates of Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Dental College Larkana (Batch-08 session 2024), Annual, for the Six Months House Job training for First Term at Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana/ Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Dental College Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital(CMCH) Larkana has Thursday invited applications from the Graduates of Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Dental College Larkana (Batch-08 session 2024), Annual, for the Six Months House Job training for First Term at Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana/ Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Dental College Larkana.

The House Job training will be started on April 01, 2024. The application forms will be issued up to March 13, 2024. He advised the concerned candidates that the applications should be submitted on the prescribed application forms at his office up to March 13, 2024, positively.

He further said that the interview in this regard will be held on March 18, 2024, at 10.00 am in the office of the Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana and House Job will start on April 01, 2024.

The candidates who will fail to appear in the interview would not be selected for House Job and as such he/she is held responsible at his/her own risk/cost, he added and further said no separate letter will be issued for the interview.