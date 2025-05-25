House robbed in Sadiqabad, victims father dies of heart attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A tragic incident unfolded in Sadiqabad when a motorcyclist pretending to visit on a false pretext, entered a house and stole valuables.

He fled away from the scene, said police spokesman.

Soon after the robbery, the victim’s father suffered a heart attack while trying to identify the suspect through CCTV footage at a nearby shop. unfortunately, he was passed away.

Sadiqabad police reached the scene after the incident. They have collected evidence, including CCTV footage, and have started an investigation. The suspect involved in the incident will be arrested and brought to justice, spokesman added.