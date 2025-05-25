Open Menu

President Appreciates Security Forces For Killing Khawarij

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2025 | 09:10 PM

President appreciates security forces for killing Khawarij

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Sunday appreciated the security forces for killing nine Indian supported Khawarij during three different operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He praised the security forces for killing the nine terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij during the intelligence based operations.

He said operations against security forces will continue till complete elimination of terrorism.

He said the successful operations of the security forces against the Indian supported terrorists was commendable.

He said, "Our determination to root out terrorist elements and defend the country is unwavering."

He expressed the national resolve to completely eradicate Fitna al-Khawarij.

