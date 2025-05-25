President Appreciates Security Forces For Killing Khawarij
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Sunday appreciated the security forces for killing nine Indian supported Khawarij during three different operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He praised the security forces for killing the nine terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij during the intelligence based operations.
He said operations against security forces will continue till complete elimination of terrorism.
He said the successful operations of the security forces against the Indian supported terrorists was commendable.
He said, "Our determination to root out terrorist elements and defend the country is unwavering."
He expressed the national resolve to completely eradicate Fitna al-Khawarij.
Recent Stories
PSL 10 final: Gladiators’ batting underway against Lahore Qalandars
Fourth UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship concludes in Al Ain
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler arrives Malaysia to participate in GCC-ASE ..
UAE sprinter Maryam Karim wins Best Asian U-18 Female Athlete Award
ICCROM launches second phase of online training course on structural conservatio ..
On behalf of UAE’s President, Thani Al Zeyoudi attends inauguration of Preside ..
Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah offers new hope for cancer patie ..
Zayed International Foundation for Environment opens Environmental Art Exhibitio ..
Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders on GCC 44th anniversary
Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation ceremony
Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Community Race
Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Flying Coach crashes in Kohat, 9 injured42 seconds ago
-
President appreciates security forces for killing Khawarij44 seconds ago
-
SP City Kohat reviews Public Liaison Committee's efforts11 minutes ago
-
Engine oil with Rs140 million looted from truck on M9 Motorway11 minutes ago
-
HC attends swearing in ceremony of PM Wong, his cabinet11 minutes ago
-
Police conducts flag march to maintain law & order situation21 minutes ago
-
Adiala flyover to be opened before Eid ul Azha21 minutes ago
-
Pakistani, Irish envoys discuss regional, global situation31 minutes ago
-
Security Force killed nine Indian Sponsored Khwarij in three separate engagements31 minutes ago
-
Azma grieved at death of PTV Lahore GM's father41 minutes ago
-
Mayor inaugurates different road projects in Hyderabad41 minutes ago
-
PM grieves over martyrdom of children injured in Khuzdar bus attack51 minutes ago