Police Crack Down On Drug Peddlers In Chiniot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Police crack down on drug peddlers in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Chiniot police on Sunday arrested three drug peddlers from different areas, recovering a substantial quantity of hashish and an illegal weapon.

The arrests were made by teams from Thana Kot Wasawa and Thana Langrana, who seized 4625 grams of hashish and a pistol from the accused.

The police teams were led by experienced officers, including Sub-Inspector Waseem Sajjad and Sub-Inspector Rashid Hassan.

Cases have been registered against the arrested drug peddlers under the Narcotics Act, and further investigation is underway.

APP/mha/378

