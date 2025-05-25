Police Crack Down On Drug Peddlers In Chiniot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2025 | 10:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Chiniot police on Sunday arrested three drug peddlers from different areas, recovering a substantial quantity of hashish and an illegal weapon.
The arrests were made by teams from Thana Kot Wasawa and Thana Langrana, who seized 4625 grams of hashish and a pistol from the accused.
The police teams were led by experienced officers, including Sub-Inspector Waseem Sajjad and Sub-Inspector Rashid Hassan.
Cases have been registered against the arrested drug peddlers under the Narcotics Act, and further investigation is underway.
APP/mha/378
