Gilani Extendes Heartfelt Congratulations To People Of African Continent
Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani Sunday extended heartfelt congratulations to all nations, leadership, parliaments and people of the African continent on the occasion of Africa Day.
In a message he emphasized that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with African countries, rooted in mutual trust, respect, and cooperation. He stressed the need to deepen and strengthen these ties further, stating that promoting parliamentary engagement remains a top priority for Pakistan.
The Chairman highlighted Pakistan’s desire to enhance partnerships with African nations in key areas such as education, trade, healthcare, agriculture, and environmental protection. He appreciated the efforts of the African Union towards regional integration and development, recognizing Africa’s vital role in promoting global peace, human dignity, and justice.
Under his leadership, the Senate recently passed an important resolution on “Pak-Africa Friendship,” emphasizing the strengthening of ties with African nations. This resolution reflects the Chairman's commitment to deepening relations with Africa.
Additionally, Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani recently held significant meetings with ambassadors of African countries, where he reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing cooperation in trade, economy, and parliamentary relations. These engagements mark a pivotal step toward building closer, mutually beneficial relations between the two regions.
