Tehsil Bhuana excels in clean Punjab program

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Tehsil Bhuana has emerged as a shining example of cleanliness and operational efficiency in Chiniot district, ranking first among 132 tehsils in Punjab under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Clean Punjab Program.

With an impressive score of 96.43 points, Tehsil Bhuana has set a high standard for others to follow.

Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal congratulated Assistant Commissioner Bhuana Sadia Jamal and District Manager Faisalabad Waste Management Company Burhan Hanif on their outstanding performance, it was officially said.

The Deputy Commissioner praised the team's efforts, saying that their performance is a source of honor for the district. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining the same level of performance in the future.

